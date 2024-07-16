Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$23.91 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.