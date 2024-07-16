PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. 398,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,397. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.