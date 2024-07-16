Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,534. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $191.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

