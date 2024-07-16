Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,825. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $220.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

