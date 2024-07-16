Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.43

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.43 and last traded at $123.87, with a volume of 186711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

