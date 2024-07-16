Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $117.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

