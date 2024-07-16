PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.91.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PBF opened at $40.40 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after buying an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

