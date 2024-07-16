PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 0.4%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.74 and last traded at $137.50. Approximately 1,644,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,638,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

