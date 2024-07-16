Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 620.50 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 620.50 ($8.05). Approximately 1,334,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 908,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.75) to GBX 1,030 ($13.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 630.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15,887.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 30.33 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is -152,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pennon Group

In related news, insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.34), for a total value of £33,682.66 ($43,681.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $43,316. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.