Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 505,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

