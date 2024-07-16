Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

