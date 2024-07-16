Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

PNFP stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.