Piper Sandler Boosts ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target to $70.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE SFBS traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 137,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,710. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

