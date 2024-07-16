Piper Sandler Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $313.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $313.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.29. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

