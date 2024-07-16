PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $108.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

