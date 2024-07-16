PLANET Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $1.46 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLANET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000824 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,388,099.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

