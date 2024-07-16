Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 17,526,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 39,368,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.