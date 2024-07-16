Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after purchasing an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,679,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,502,453. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

