Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 2.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 744,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,930,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

