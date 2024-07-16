Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTLO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

PTLO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $696.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

