PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00113209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012647 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

