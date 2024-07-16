PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. 1,719,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,298. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

