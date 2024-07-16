Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTEC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

