Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Vittorio Valsecchi Buys 2,700,000 Shares

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi purchased 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,820.00.

Vittorio Valsecchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Vittorio Valsecchi purchased 2,500,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$177,250.00.

Prospera Energy Stock Up 18.2 %

CVE:GXR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

About Prospera Energy

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

