Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.44

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 41514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

