QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,137 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $549,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,324,244.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,324,244.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,709 shares of company stock worth $42,577,554 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 10.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,217,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.