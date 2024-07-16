QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PFSI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.26. 441,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

