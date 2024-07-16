QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 284.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

