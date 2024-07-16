QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after purchasing an additional 94,185 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.2 %

OC traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,421. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

