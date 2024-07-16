QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 532 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.15. 2,850,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,616. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $183.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,055,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,918,696,141.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock valued at $928,515,288. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

