QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $8.04 on Tuesday, hitting $291.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,388. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.04 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.