QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Shell by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,784. Shell plc has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.