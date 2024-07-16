QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,309,000 after buying an additional 2,602,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,033,000 after buying an additional 3,523,105 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 836,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,947. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
