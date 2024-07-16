QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $14.34 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445,814 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 812.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 26,235,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,798,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of -489.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

