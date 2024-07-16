QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

SEA Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SE traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,542. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.