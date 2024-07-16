QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.37 and a 200 day moving average of $239.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

