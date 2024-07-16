QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $567.96. 2,376,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,617. The stock has a market cap of $490.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.69 and a 200-day moving average of $516.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.