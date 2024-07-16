QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $257,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.71. 1,053,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

