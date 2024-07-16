QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

International Paper Stock Up 3.1 %

IP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. 5,621,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

