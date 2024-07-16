QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 56.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 614,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,187. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

