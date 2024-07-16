QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Evergy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 903,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,523. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

