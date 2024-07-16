QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 6.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 422,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,632. Loews Co. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $78.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.