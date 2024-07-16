QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,450. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

