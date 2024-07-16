QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. 7,906,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,623,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

