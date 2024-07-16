QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,126 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

AEP stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. 1,787,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,704. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

