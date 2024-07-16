QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after buying an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,119.09. 141,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,904. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,859.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,661.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

