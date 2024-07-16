QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,191 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.15. 1,233,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,214. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.11.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

