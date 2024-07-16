Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,186 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,481,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. 1,245,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.