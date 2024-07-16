Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 6,815 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.82. 798,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,545. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $136.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

