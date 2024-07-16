Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $102,786,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 6.0 %

PZZA stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,978. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.